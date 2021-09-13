Heartland Votes
Rain chances will increase by mid week.

By Grant Dade
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. It was a hot and humid day across the area with many areas reaching the lower 90s this afternoon. We are watching a couple of small showers but this will die off over the next couple of hours and most areas will remain dry. Temperatures this evening will slowly fall through the 80s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, warm and humid. We will see a slight chance for pop up showers during the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

A cold front will move towards the Heartland Tuesday night into Wednesday. Along and ahead of this front we will see scattered showers and storms develop. This front will likely keep the impacts from Tropical Storm Nicholas to our south. We will not see a big cool down with this front and the cool dry air will remain to our north.

