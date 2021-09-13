Heartland Votes
Pharmacist hosts educational clinics to try to slow COVID-19 surge in Mississippi Co., Mo.

By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports Mississippi County is leading the state in the highest increase in COVID-19 cases in the last week.

With more than 70 new cases and one death reported last week, an area pharmacist is holding educational clinics for the public.

“We’re seeing a pretty drastic increase, in not only mild cases but severe cases.”

Charleston Pharmacist Dr. Richard Logan said he’s seeing more non-vaccinated people get the virus.

“The saddest thing I’ve seen and heard was the folks that are going into ICU and they say, ‘Can I have the vaccine?’ Well, that ship has sailed,” he said.

Currently, he’s pushing for more vaccinations throughout Mississippi County. He wants to do all he can to help before it’s too late.

“We had one here in the county that came from a house that happened to have COVID, but had no symptoms and received the vaccination. But what nobody knew at the time was this person had COVID and well, he passed away this week,” Logan said.

Logan said the Delta variant is spreading fast and we are way behind with getting vaccinated.

“It hits our African-American community the hardest,” he said. “That’s where we are spending a lot of time doing outreach.”

So, he’s taking the time to host pop-up clinics to educate and vaccinate members of the community.

“My favorite pop-up clinics are Sunday church services, because they usually let me get in front of a congregation and I don’t mind bringing the thunder,” he said.

Where he delivers a message of vaccine hope and afterwards answers questions.

“We look to community leaders to notify us of opportunities to set up pop up clinics.”

And for those on the fence about getting vaccinated, he said: “The vaccines are safe, their effective, they have been around, the science behind started 50 years ago. This is not something that just popped up. If you’re placing a bet, you’re betting with your life.”

