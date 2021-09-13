People Paint for a Cause at the SEMO District Fair

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Inside the A.C. Brase Arena building at the SEMO District Fair you will find a big panel that you can paint on.

The Paint for a Cause booth features a big picture of the Glenn House in Cape Girardeau that more than a hundred people have already painted on.

To paint, all you need is you and $1 donation. In doing so, you help out bring money to the Glenn House, as well as, a painting that will be hung in the house after completion.

Painted Wren Art Gallery Owner Aaron Horrell says anyone can paint and it will turn out to be a great painting that a lot of people were a part of.

“It comes out wonderful no matter how nervous, how adept at painting, or anything. Age doesn’t matter. The children can come up and paint and the parents can help them, or Barb and I will help them. It just means so much, it’s a community project.”

Painted Wren Art Gallery Manager Barb Bailey says this is a one of a kind painting that you won’t see anywhere else.

“Part of this, the fun of it is getting to meet all the different people. All the little kids, the older people. And some of them are scared and nervous like Aaron said and others are real excited. Little kids are usually excited and want to paint.”

You can find them located inside the A.C. Brase Arena building for the remainder of the fair.

