Middletown mom sentenced for murder of 6-year-old son

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Middletown mother who admitted to killing her 6-year-old son and dumping the first grader’s body in the Ohio River will spend at least the next two decades in prison.

Brittany Gosney, 29, received the maximum sentence Monday of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 21 years.

She faced 15 years to life in prison, but the death penalty did not apply in her case.

Gosney declined to say anything in court both times Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Noah Powers asked her if she wished to before he imposed her sentence.

Gosney’s attorney talking about her reaching out for help, telling people she “couldn’t handle” her situation. Says he won’t excuse what she’s accused of. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/aYOnY0O8RB — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) September 13, 2021

Gosney pleaded guilty to murder and two counts of felony endangering children in August.

Prosecutors say she confessed to killing her son, James Hutchinson, while trying to abandon him and his two siblings, 9 and 7, at Rush Run Wild Life Area in Preble County in February.

Principal of James’ school speaking now about James.

Says he was a “bright light” that was extinguished by his mother. @FOX19 @MiddletownOH pic.twitter.com/YJGztbuT5M — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) September 13, 2021

Gosney’s boyfriend, James Hamilton, also pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping, endangering children, and gross abuse of a corpse.

Hamilton will be sentenced Oct. 4. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Investigators believe Hamilton helped Gosney throw Hutchinson’s body into the Ohio River.

His body still has not been recovered despite several searches.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.