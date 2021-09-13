Marion, Ill. man convicted of sex crimes against a child

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A Marion, Illinois man faces up to 60 years in prison after he was convicted for sexual crimes against a child.

After a three-day trial at the Williamson County Courthouse, David I. Blue, 44, was convicted of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, class X felonies, and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a class 2 felony on Friday, September 10.

Blue was taken into custody following the verdict and will be held until he is sentenced on Monday, October 18.

According to the Williamson County State’s Attorney Office, an investigation by the Marion Police Department showed that Blue had committed sexual offenses against a child under the age of 13 during the timeframe of March 2018 through October 2019.

Eight witnesses testified during the trial, including the victim.

The state’s attorney office said the victim was able to testify with the help of the office’s support dog Zoey.

“This was a very difficult case, as sexual assaults of children are some of the worst cases we have to handle,” said Williamson County State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti in a released statement. “We hope this verdict brings a sense of justice to the victim and her family. I want to thank the Marion Police Department for their excellent investigative work, as well as the Franklin-Williamson Child Advocacy Center and DFCS for their great work in helping get this case prepared for trial. I would also like to thank Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas Slayton for his exemplary work in this trial, and Zoey for always being such a calming force for our victims.”

