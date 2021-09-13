Heartland Votes
Many report feeling small earthquake Sunday night

At least 44 people reported feeling the 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Ridgely, Tenn. on Sunday...
At least 44 people reported feeling the 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Ridgely, Tenn. on Sunday night, Sept. 12.(Source: USGS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:12 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in Obion County, Tennessee on Sunday night, September 12.

According to the USGS, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake registered 4.9 miles southeast of Ridgely, Tenn. at 10:04 p.m.

The depth of the quake was 6.8 miles.

At least 44 people reported feeling the earthquake on the USGS website.

A majority of the reports came from Ridgely and Hornbeak, but the quake was felt in Fulton, Kentucky, Obion, Newbern, Caruthersville, Portageville and Troy.

The earthquake is part of the New Madrid Seismic Network.

To learn more about the quake or to report feeling it, click here for the USGS website.

