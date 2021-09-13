Manifolds on Main Street coming to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The River City Rodders Car Club and Old Town Cape are hosting their 43rd annual car show this weekend in Cape Girardeau.

“One of the things that’s significant is how long it’s been happening,” said River City Rodders Car Club’s Danny Essner. “We had our first car show in 1977. When I say we, I mean the River City Rodders Car Club. We actually were founded in 1977 and have had a car show every year since then.”

It’s called Manifolds on Main Street and will feature more than 250 cars and trucks that will be displayed along Main Street and in the downtown parking lot across from Big Sandy Superstore.

Trophies will be awarded in 29 classes, with classes available for most vehicles from the 1900s through 2021.

“It’s an opportunity to check out a bunch of really old nice cars. It’s also an opportunity for local car enthusiasts to bring their cars out and show them off,” Essner said.

Registration for the event starts on Sunday, September 19 at 8 a.m across from Big Sandy Superstore at the pavilion. The event is goes on until 4 p.m. and is free for the public.

