Man arrested in connection to Carbondale shooting on N. Washington St.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection to a shooting on Saturday, September 11.

Charleton J. Patterson, 29, of Carbondale, was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Police say they responded to the 100 block of North Washington Street around 11:42 p.m. on Saturday for a reported disturbance.

Responding officers said they heard several shots coming from the area.

Patterson was arrested during the investigation and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

According to police, no injuries were reported, but one parked vehicle was hit by at least one bullet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

