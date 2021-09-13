Heartland Votes
Man arrested for animal cruelty by Carbondale police

By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale police arrested a man for animal cruelty.

The incident happened in June and is said to have ended in the death of a dog on the 1100 block of East Walnut.

On Sept. 3, officers learned of the incident and began to investigate, which led to the arrest of 22-year-old Jacob Spradling.

Spradling was charged with animal cruelty when he was taken into custody on Sept. 8, and he was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

He was released on a $50,000 bond.

If you have any information about the incident, call the police at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

