A hot start to the week

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Another hot day expected today, with temperatures topping out a couple degrees warmer than what we saw over the weekend. Today will bring lots of sunshine, high temperatures will hit close to 90 degrees this afternoon. Just a tiny chance for an isolated shower today. A couple showers and thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday afternoon too, but the best rain chances of the week will slip into the Heartland Tuesday night and Wednesday. Some heavy downpours will be possible. Behind that mid-week system, temperatures stay above average in the mid to upper 80s as we push into next weekend.

