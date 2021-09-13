Heartland Votes
Heartland Football Friday 9/17

Heartland Football Friday on Sept. 17.
Heartland Football Friday on Sept. 17.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Here’s a look at Heartland Football Friday games for September 17.

You can check the scores on Friday night here.

Featured games will be:

  • Cape Central at Jackson (Game of the Night)
  • Fredericktown at Perryville
  • Dexter at East Prairie
  • Charleston at Kelly
  • Portageville at Scott City
  • New Madrid County Central at Doniphan
  • Hayti at Farmington
  • Sikeston at Poplar Bluff
  • Benton at Herrin
  • Du Quoin at Carterville

If you’re at a game, send us your photos and videos below!

