Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Monday, September 13.

The governor will discuss the coronavirus in Kentucky at 3 p.m.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 5,197 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 10, including 32 additional deaths.

The current positivity rate is the Commonwealth is 14 percent.

As of Sept. 10, a total of 2,541 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. Of those, 698 were in the ICU and 448 were on a ventilator.

