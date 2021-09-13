Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Forysth, Mo. woman accused of abusing and neglecting husband, daughter for years

A woman from Taney county is now accused of abusing and neglecting her husband and daughter for...
A woman from Taney county is now accused of abusing and neglecting her husband and daughter for more than five years.(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Taney county is now accused of abusing and neglecting her husband and daughter for more than five years.

Ann Schilling faces 15 charges.

“Following an investigation by Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services we believe there were ongoing issues involving the care of the victim provided by their caregivers,” said Taney County Prosecuting Attorney William Duston.

According to investigators, Forsyth’s Ann Schilling purposely neglected the mental and physical health of her husband.

”Some of those safety issues were what I believe drew Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services attention to what was going on,” Duston said. ”(Faces) various counts including trafficking and exploitation, elder abuse and financial exploitation of the victim.”

Schilling lived with her husband in Forsyth for 15 years. Investigators say his diet and hygiene were neglected and the home was left in a squalor. Detectives believe Schilling lived on his social security income and spent the money on drugs resulting in the husband not receiving proper treatment for his Type 3 diabetes.

Investigators say Schilling wouldn’t help her husband from his bed forcing him to crawl along the wall to get to the bathroom.

”The investigation by HHS would indicate that and we’ve proceeded with that understanding and of course the investigation is ongoing,” Duston said.

Investigators say Schilling’s daughter also lived at the home where she would be left without food. Her daughter claimed Schilling tried to trade her for drugs.

”We will be seeking penitentiary time in this case, if we are successfully able to get convictions on these counts,” said Duston.

If convicted Schilling could face up to 20 years in jail for trafficking and up to 15 years for the exploitation of elderly. Her first preliminary hearing is on October 12.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
On Saturday, September 11, Tarius Lewis, 23, of Union City was found laying in a parking lot.
Murder investigation in Union City, Tenn.
Justin Davis is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in Paducah early Sunday morning.
Man accused of killing girlfriend in Paducah, Ky.
Shalonda Sinks-Chappell passed away due to complications associated with COVID-19.
Charleston DPS communications officer passes away following COVID-19 complications
At least 44 people reported feeling the 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Ridgely, Tenn. on Sunday...
Many report feeling small earthquake Sunday night

Latest News

Gov. Pritzker announced expanded childcare assistance for eligible parents and bonuses for...
Gov. Pritzker expands childcare assistance for parents, bonuses for childcare providers
A hearing was held on Monday concerning the future of the Broadway Theatre.
Hearing held on future of Broadway Theatre
Manifolds on Main Street is scheduled for Sunday in Cape Girardeau.
Manifolds on Main Street scheduled in Cape Girardeau
The Southern Seven Health Department reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death...
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 75 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death
Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Monday, September 13.
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update