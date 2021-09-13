Forysth, Mo. woman accused of abusing and neglecting husband, daughter for years

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Taney county is now accused of abusing and neglecting her husband and daughter for more than five years.

Ann Schilling faces 15 charges.

“Following an investigation by Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services we believe there were ongoing issues involving the care of the victim provided by their caregivers,” said Taney County Prosecuting Attorney William Duston.

According to investigators, Forsyth’s Ann Schilling purposely neglected the mental and physical health of her husband.

”Some of those safety issues were what I believe drew Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services attention to what was going on,” Duston said. ”(Faces) various counts including trafficking and exploitation, elder abuse and financial exploitation of the victim.”

Schilling lived with her husband in Forsyth for 15 years. Investigators say his diet and hygiene were neglected and the home was left in a squalor. Detectives believe Schilling lived on his social security income and spent the money on drugs resulting in the husband not receiving proper treatment for his Type 3 diabetes.

Investigators say Schilling wouldn’t help her husband from his bed forcing him to crawl along the wall to get to the bathroom.

”The investigation by HHS would indicate that and we’ve proceeded with that understanding and of course the investigation is ongoing,” Duston said.

Investigators say Schilling’s daughter also lived at the home where she would be left without food. Her daughter claimed Schilling tried to trade her for drugs.

”We will be seeking penitentiary time in this case, if we are successfully able to get convictions on these counts,” said Duston.

If convicted Schilling could face up to 20 years in jail for trafficking and up to 15 years for the exploitation of elderly. Her first preliminary hearing is on October 12.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.