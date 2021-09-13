Heartland Votes
First Alert: Feeling more like summer

Today is going to feel more like summer.
Today is going to feel more like summer.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Today is going to feel more like summer.

There will be plenty of sunshine and it will be hotter with temperatures well above average for this time of year.

Afternoon highs will top out near 90 and it will feel a bit more humid.

Overnight, lows will dip into the upper 60s.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible Tuesday evening, but better chances for are Tuesday night into Wednesday.

This will help cool temps slightly in the mid 80s.

The rest of the week looks to be warm, humid and partly cloudy, with a low-level threat for a pop-up thunderstorms, especially on Friday.

