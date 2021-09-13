Heartland Votes
9th annual Bikers on the Square comes to Perryville

Bikes line up on a street in Perryville, Mo. as part of a Bikers of the Square event in 2016.(Photo source; KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The 9th annual Bikers on the Square is coming to Perryville this weekend.

They expect thousands of people to show up at the large event.

Drawing in the bikers and the public is plenty of food, music and fun as they welcome people from around the state and across the Heartland.

Perry County Economic Development Director Scott Sattler said this event will help out the community.

“It helps our downtown bring in people,” Sattler said. “We want this as a destination spot. We have a lot of great tourism events here and just compliments everything going on for our downtown and our city.”

Sattler said it’s a great event for the local economy as well.

“Bringing events like this just has an economic impact for the whole city, including our hotels, our restaurants, our gas stations and our retail,” Sattler said.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Camp Hope and Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial.

