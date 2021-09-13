74 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Perry Co., Ill.
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 74 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Monday, September 13.
The health department said a man in his 40s passed away from the virus.
The newly reported cases since Thursday morning are:
- 0-12 years - 17
- 13-17 years- 11
- 18-64 years - 40
- 65 and up - 6
A summary of the cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 203
- Released from isolation - 3,949
- Deaths - 69
The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, September 15.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.