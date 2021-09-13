Heartland Votes
Advertisement

74 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Perry Co., Ill.

The Perry County Health Department reported 74 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on...
The Perry County Health Department reported 74 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Monday, September 13.(unsplash.com)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 74 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Monday, September 13.

The health department said a man in his 40s passed away from the virus.

The newly reported cases since Thursday morning are:

  • 0-12 years - 17
  • 13-17 years- 11
  • 18-64 years - 40
  • 65 and up - 6

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 203
  • Released from isolation - 3,949
  • Deaths - 69

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, September 15.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
On Saturday, September 11, Tarius Lewis, 23, of Union City was found laying in a parking lot.
Murder investigation in Union City, Tenn.
Justin Davis is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in Paducah early Sunday morning.
Man accused of killing girlfriend in Paducah, Ky.
Shalonda Sinks-Chappell passed away due to complications associated with COVID-19.
Charleston DPS communications officer passes away following COVID-19 complications
Damage to an apartment building is seen following an explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in...
4 injured after apartment building explosion near Atlanta

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Monday, September 13.
Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update
Women for Change in Carbondale will hold their 5th Annual Big Event in a ‘semi-person’ format...
Women for Change to hold ‘semi-person’ event
Shalonda Sinks-Chappell passed away due to complications associated with COVID-19.
Charleston DPS communications officer passes away following COVID-19 complications
Charleston DPS mourns loss of communications officer
Charleston DPS mourns loss of communications officer