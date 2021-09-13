74 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 74 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Monday, September 13.

The health department said a man in his 40s passed away from the virus.

The newly reported cases since Thursday morning are:

0-12 years - 17

13-17 years- 11

18-64 years - 40

65 and up - 6

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

Active cases - 203

Released from isolation - 3,949

Deaths - 69

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, September 15.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

