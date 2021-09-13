Heartland Votes
4 southern Ill. colleges working together to combat COVID-19 on college campuses

By Colin Baillie
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Keeping students in the classroom and keeping COVID-19 off campus, that is the goal of a new plan adopted by four community colleges in southern Illinois.

This comes after an increased COVID-19 transmission rate in the southern Illinois Region.

“We want to be open, and we want to continue to do that. This, we believe that this will help us get there,” said President of John A. Logan College Kirk Overstreet

Overstreet called getting vaccinated the best and safest way for college campuses to continue providing face-to-face instruction.

“But we’ve been working our way up to get to that point,” he explained. “So we’ve instituted asking students to bring in their vaccination cards, show us they have been vaccinated. We’re going to have testing here right here on campus. So that students can get tested. We’re going to do that twice a week starting next week.”

Students who chose not to be vaccinated will need weekly testing.

Testing for students begins September 19.

Kaskaskia College, Southeastern Illinois College and Rend Lake College are all joining in on the effort.

“There’s a lot we can do as a group that will be a lot better for the whole region, rather than being separate on every item,” said Overstreet.

Overstreet explained why they felt the need to put this out now.

“We don’t believe it’s a political thing,” he said. “We believe it’s a public safety thing. That’s the way we are approaching it. It’s public safety for our students, for our staff, for our faculty. So that they can come here and learn and advance their career.”

The Entire joint Statement can be found below.

Four southern Illinois colleges released a joint statement.
Four southern Illinois colleges released a joint statement.(Southern Illinois college presidents)

