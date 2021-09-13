2 accused of stealing service animal, other items from western Ky. home

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people are accused of stealing a service animal and other items from a home.

Whitney L. Reeves, 29, and Dustin S. Boles, 34, both of Wingo, were charged with second-degree burglary in Calloway County.

They were also charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in Graves County.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Navigation Drive around 4 a.m. on Monday, September 13 for a report of an overnight burglary.

Numerous items were reportedly taken from the home, including a service animal.

The investigation led detectives to a home in Wingo, Ky.

Deputies from the Calloway and Graves County Sheriff’s Offices found two people at the home with stolen property believed to be from the burglary. They said they also found suspected methamphetamine.

The two people, Reeves and Boles, were arrested and taken to the Calloway County Jail.

