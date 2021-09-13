173 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Egyptian Health Department’s region
Published: Sep. 13, 2021
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 173 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, September 13.
A summary of the newly reported cases includes:
Saline County
- Female - three under the age of 5, two under the age of 10, eight in their teens, eight in their 20s, three in their 30s, four in their 40s, eight in their 50s, four in their 60s, three in their 70s, four in their 80s and one in their 90s
- Male - one under the age of 1, three under the age of 5, three under the age of 10, four in their teens, nine in their 20s, seven in their 30s, one in their 40s, three in their 50s, eight in their 60s, three in their 70s
Gallatin County
- Female - one under the age of 10, one in their 20s, one in their 40s, one in their 70s
- Male - one in their teens, two in their 20s, one in their 40s, three in their 50s
White County
- Female - two under the age of 5, one under the age of 10, seven in their teens, two in their 20s, five in their 30s, seven in their 40s, seven in their 50s, four in their 60s, one in their 70s, three in their 80s, two in their 90s and two demographics unknown - case status in progress
- Male - one under the age of 5, four in their teens, four in their 20s, three in their 30s, five in their 40s, six in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, two in their 80s and two in their 90s
A summary of the total case numbers in the region includes:
Saline County
- Confirmed cases - 4,134
- Total deaths - 62
White County
- Confirmed cases - 2,767
- Total deaths - 29
Gallatin County
- Confirmed cases - 789
- Total deaths - 4
