165 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 165 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, September 13.

The health center also reported 201 newly resolved cases.

As of Monday according to data from the Missouri COVID Dashboard, nearly 50 percent of Cape Girardeau County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 39.3 percent were completely vaccinated.

