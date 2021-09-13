Heartland Votes
Advertisement

165 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County, Mo. as of Monday, September 13.
Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County, Mo. as of Monday, September 13.(Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 165 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, September 13.

The health center also reported 201 newly resolved cases.

As of Monday according to data from the Missouri COVID Dashboard, nearly 50 percent of Cape Girardeau County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 39.3 percent were completely vaccinated.

9/13/2021 at 3PM: COVID-19 Update.

Posted by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Monday, September 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
On Saturday, September 11, Tarius Lewis, 23, of Union City was found laying in a parking lot.
Murder investigation in Union City, Tenn.
Justin Davis is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in Paducah early Sunday morning.
Man accused of killing girlfriend in Paducah, Ky.
Shalonda Sinks-Chappell passed away due to complications associated with COVID-19.
Charleston DPS communications officer passes away following COVID-19 complications
At least 44 people reported feeling the 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Ridgely, Tenn. on Sunday...
Many report feeling small earthquake Sunday night

Latest News

The Southern Seven Health Department reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death...
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 75 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death
Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Monday, September 13.
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
Beginning October 1, parents who are unemployed, actively seeking employment and meet the CCAP...
Ill. to provide 3 months of childcare assistance for unemployed parents, relief funding to childcare providers
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 and three...
64 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths in Franklin, Williamson Counties