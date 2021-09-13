Heartland Votes
1 person pulled from river in Paducah, crews on scene

By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Officials say one person is in the hospital after an incident on the Ohio River.

Crews were on scene on the Paducah riverfront on Monday afternoon, September 13.

We have not heard the extent of the injuries of the person sent to the hospital.

Stay with Heartland News online and on-air as we work to bring you more on this developing story.

