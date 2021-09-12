Shots fired in Marion results in police chase, foot pursuit

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Police responded to shots fired around 1 p.m. on Saturday in Marion, which led to a pursuit.

The Marion Police Department said in a statement that after the driver of the suspect vehicle did not pull over, officers pursued the vehicle into Carterville.

They followed into the area of the Shawnee Trail Road, approximately one-half mile north of Illinois Route 13.

There the suspect ran off the road.

They then fled on foot into the woods.

Using canine unites, multiple agencies and air support, five suspects were located and taken into custody.

The Illinois State Police, Williamson County Sheriffs Office, Carterville Police Department, Cambria Police Department and Crainville Police Department assisted with the arrests.

