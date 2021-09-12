Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Shots fired in Marion results in police chase, foot pursuit

Marion, IL police (Source: Marion Police Department)
Marion, IL police (Source: Marion Police Department)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Police responded to shots fired around 1 p.m. on Saturday in Marion, which led to a pursuit.

The Marion Police Department said in a statement that after the driver of the suspect vehicle did not pull over, officers pursued the vehicle into Carterville.

They followed into the area of the Shawnee Trail Road, approximately one-half mile north of Illinois Route 13.

There the suspect ran off the road.

They then fled on foot into the woods.

Using canine unites, multiple agencies and air support, five suspects were located and taken into custody.

The Illinois State Police, Williamson County Sheriffs Office, Carterville Police Department, Cambria Police Department and Crainville Police Department assisted with the arrests.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell said four people were injured during a Labor Day...
4 injured in shooting at Mississippi Co. car show over Labor Day weekend
Three suspects were taken into custody hours after a shooting injured seven people, including a...
Manhunt ends with arrests after 7 people, including child, shot in East St. Louis
Heartland Football Friday on September 10.
Heartland Football Friday 9/10
The SEMO District Fair kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 11.
SEMO District Fair set for Sept. 11-18
Liz Jarnigan was promoted to the position of SIU Director of Athletics in September 2019
Source: SIU Director of Athletics Liz Jarnigan let go

Latest News

SEMO Vets, along with assisting agencies, packaged up the BBQ at the VFW in Cape Girardeau and...
Heartland veterans group gives back to first responders
Many people even lined the street to support the first responders as they walked by.
First responders walk Sikeston streets to honor those in 9/11 attacks
Semo vets give back to first responders
Semo vets give back to first responders
Sikeston 9/11 Memorial walk
Sikeston 9/11 Memorial walk