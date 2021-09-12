CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO district fair returns after taking a year off because of the pandemic. For some this year’s fair holds a deeper meaning that ever before.

“The fair was my husband’s favorite time of the year,” Stephanie Fallin said.

In 2019, Fallin and her husband went to the SEMO District Fair together, for the last time. Iy was one of their favorite things to do with each other.

“He passed away in October of last year,” Fallin said.

When she heard the Fair was returning, she said she needed to go. Especially for the derby event, her husband’s favorite event.

“I’ll cry because that’s the first time without him,” Fallin said.

For others, this year is about tradition.

Dwayne Kirchhoff with the Egypt Mill Antique Tractor Club started taking part in the Fair for 40 years. He believes members of the tractor club were ready to get back out and enjoy each other

“We have members of the club that are 3rd and 4th generation, so it’s a good time to get everybody back together,” Kirchhoff said.

Cape Girardeau Native, Russell Mainard, sells food there every year. He called last year boring without the fair.

“I come out here every year to participate and see all my friends, and see who else is still alive and who isn’t,” Mainard.

Others said came to the same fair growing up. with its return they can take their kids, and their grandkids to the same rides and games.

Fallin said going to this year’s fair without her husband is not easy, but she’s happy to be back din the place they both love.

“Seeing all the people, talking with the children, friends of mine that are here,” Fallin said.

Arena Park fairground gates will open Sunday at 1pm.

