Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SEMO District Fair returns

The SEMO district fair returns after taking a year off because of the pandemic. For some this...
The SEMO district fair returns after taking a year off because of the pandemic. For some this year’s fair holds a deeper meaning that ever before.(Noelle Williams)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO district fair returns after taking a year off because of the pandemic. For some this year’s fair holds a deeper meaning that ever before.

“The fair was my husband’s favorite time of the year,” Stephanie Fallin said.

In 2019, Fallin and her husband went to the SEMO District Fair together, for the last time. Iy was one of their favorite things to do with each other.

“He passed away in October of last year,” Fallin said.

When she heard the Fair was returning, she said she needed to go. Especially for the derby event, her husband’s favorite event.

“I’ll cry because that’s the first time without him,” Fallin said.

For others, this year is about tradition.

Dwayne Kirchhoff with the Egypt Mill Antique Tractor Club started taking part in the Fair for 40 years. He believes members of the tractor club were ready to get back out and enjoy each other

“We have members of the club that are 3rd and 4th generation, so it’s a good time to get everybody back together,” Kirchhoff said.

Cape Girardeau Native, Russell Mainard, sells food there every year. He called last year boring without the fair.

“I come out here every year to participate and see all my friends, and see who else is still alive and who isn’t,” Mainard.

Others said came to the same fair growing up. with its return they can take their kids, and their grandkids to the same rides and games.

Fallin said going to this year’s fair without her husband is not easy, but she’s happy to be back din the place they both love.

“Seeing all the people, talking with the children, friends of mine that are here,” Fallin said.

Arena Park fairground gates will open Sunday at 1pm.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell said four people were injured during a Labor Day...
4 injured in shooting at Mississippi Co. car show over Labor Day weekend
Three suspects were taken into custody hours after a shooting injured seven people, including a...
Manhunt ends with arrests after 7 people, including child, shot in East St. Louis
Heartland Football Friday on September 10.
Heartland Football Friday 9/10
The SEMO District Fair kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 11.
SEMO District Fair set for Sept. 11-18
Liz Jarnigan was promoted to the position of SIU Director of Athletics in September 2019
Source: SIU Director of Athletics Liz Jarnigan let go

Latest News

Marion, IL police (Source: Marion Police Department)
Shots fired in Marion results in police chase, foot pursuit
SEMO Vets, along with assisting agencies, packaged up the BBQ at the VFW in Cape Girardeau and...
Heartland veterans group gives back to first responders
Many people even lined the street to support the first responders as they walked by.
First responders walk Sikeston streets to honor those in 9/11 attacks
Semo vets give back to first responders
Semo vets give back to first responders