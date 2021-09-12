Murder investigation in Union City, Tenn.

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Union City Police Department reported on Sunday, August 12, that they are investigating a murder.

According to the Union City Police Department on Saturday, September 11, around 8:46 p.m. they responded to 1205 Russell St.

When officers arrived to the scene they identified Tarius Lewis, 23, of Union City laying in a parking lot with possibly gun shot wounds.

Lewis was transported and treat at the Baptist Memorial Hospital.

He later died around 10:45 p.m. due to his wounds.

If you have any information regarding this investigation please contact the Union City Police Department at 731-885-1515 or Crime Stoppers at 731-885-8477.

