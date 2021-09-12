Heartland Votes
Man charged for killing girlfriend in Paducah, Ky.

On Sunday, September 12, The Paducah Police Department arrested and charged a man with murder.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PADUCAH, KY. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department arrested and charged a man on Sunday, September 12, for murder.

According to Paducah Police Department they responded to a woman shot on Sunday morning, September 12, just after 1 a.m. at 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

When the officers arrived to the scene they found Sallie Newton, 53, of Paducah injured from gun shot wounds.

Paducah Police helped Newton on the scene before she was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital.

She later died from her injuries.

The Paducah Police say Newton and her boyfriend Justin Davis, had been driving along Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and started arguing.

Where they then pulled over to the side of the road and continued to argue.

The officers also say In an interview with detectives, Davis stated he retrieved a handgun pointing it at himself as well as Newton during the argument.

Davis then stated both he and Newton started struggling over the gun while it was pointed at Newton.

The gun went off and hit Newton.

Davis was charged with murder and is currently in the McCracken County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444- 8550.

