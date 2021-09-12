Heartland veterans group gives back to first responders

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland veterans group is giving back to first responders on Patriot Day.

SEMO Vets is recognizing more than a hundred first responders working in the Cape Girardeau and Jackson area on Saturday with bar-b-que meals.

These first responder agencies include Cape Girardeau Police Department, Jackson Police Department, Jackson Fire Department, Cape County Private Ambulance District and more.

They packaged it up at the VFW in Cape Girardeau and delivered it to the various agencies.

“These are real people too, families at home, they give up their time as a profession to help others and help keep other people safe all throughout the year,” SEMO Vets President Alan Schoen said. “So, on 9/11, we thought it would be a good idea to show them that we appreciate what they do for us on an everyday basis.”

They are also serving hospital workers at the COVID units at Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Health.

Assisting the bar-b-que with SEMO Vets is the Marine Corps League, VFW Post 3838 and the American Legion.

