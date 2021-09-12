Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First responders walk Sikeston streets to honor those in 9/11 attacks

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Many communities in the Heartland and around the country are remembering the events of 9/11 today.

First responders from Sikeston and around the region held a memorial walk for the lives lost in the attack on September 11, 2001.

The walk was from fire station 2 to Lowes and is their way of reminding people of the sacrifices made by first responders not just on September 11th, but everyday.

“I just think it’s important that we remember those who lost their lives in the September 11th attack 20 years ago,” Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen said. “Their families are still morning their loss and grieving and they’re moving on. Those officers, the fire fighters and first responders, gave their lives for something that’s very important, and that is for their fellow human beings.”

Many people even lined the street to support the first responders as they walked by.

“It means a great deal to all of us here,” Scott County Rural firefighter Mason Laymon said. “Everyone in all these departments, it means a lot to us. To know that we are supported by everyone and just to know that every time we do this, it’s in memory to all those victims and that means all these people will go home and remember it.”

After the walk, a ringing of the bell ceremony concluded the event in the parking lot of Lowes.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell said four people were injured during a Labor Day...
4 injured in shooting at Mississippi Co. car show over Labor Day weekend
Three suspects were taken into custody hours after a shooting injured seven people, including a...
Manhunt ends with arrests after 7 people, including child, shot in East St. Louis
Heartland Football Friday on September 10.
Heartland Football Friday 9/10
The SEMO District Fair kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 11.
SEMO District Fair set for Sept. 11-18
Liz Jarnigan was promoted to the position of SIU Director of Athletics in September 2019
Source: SIU Director of Athletics Liz Jarnigan let go

Latest News

Sikeston 9/11 Memorial walk
Sikeston 9/11 Memorial walk
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
On Saturday, September 11, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 68 new...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 68 new cases of COIVD-19
On Saturday, September 25, the Deutschheim State Historic Site will be having an informative...
Informative meeting held at Deutschheim State Historic Site