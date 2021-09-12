Heartland Votes
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Warming trend continues......plus.....rain chances next week?
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Our gradual warming trend continues....along with sunshine and increasingly dry conditions. Smoke aloft yesterday was thick enough to keep temps slightly below model numbers yesterday and this looks possible again today. None the less, it will be a very warm September day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90, but with a bit of a southerly breeze again. By Monday humidity is getting high enough for a few more clouds....but little chance of rain shows up until late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Parts of the Heartland have had a very dry summer, so we’re watching rain chances closely for the week ahead. There does look to be an enhanced chance of showers and thunderstorms about mid-week, but models (and therefore some automated forecasts) look way too cool and wet. As a weak front drifts in from the northwest, shower chances look to increase Tuesday night thru about Wednesday evening before decreasing again late week. At this point the front does not look to be strong enough to move through, so although temps may back off a few degrees, the oveall pattern looks warm and humid at least through next weekend.

