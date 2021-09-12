First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Our gradual warming (and humidifying) trend is set to continue for the next couple of days, resulting in more summer-like conditions to begin the work week. With mostly sunny skies, light winds and less smoke aloft, highs on Monday should be close to 90, with dew points creeping into the upper 60s, giving heat indices in the mid 90s. With even more humidity, Tuesday could see some isolated showers or storms, but the best chance of rain will be on Wednesday.

A weak front will be brushing the region Tuesday night into Wednesday, increasing rain chances. Some models are very wet with this system, but may be overdone. In any event, this will represent our next significant rain chances...along with slightly cooler temps. For the remainder of the week the weather looks to be warm, humid and partly cloudy....with a low-level threat of isolated afternoon thunderstorms especially Friday.

