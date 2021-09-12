Charleston DPS communications officer passes away following COVID-19 complications
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Department of Public Safety has announced that a Communications Officer who has served for almost two decades has passed away.
In a statement, the Charleston Department of Public Safety said Shalonda Sinks-Chappell served in the role since 2003.
The statement said she passed away from complications associated with COVID-19 on 9/11.
