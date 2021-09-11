More Clouds This Morning & More Sunshine This Afternoon

Heartland Votes
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A disturbance causing added cloud cover across the Heartland this morning. A few sprinkles/isolated shower is possible, but most areas will remain dry. A more mild start with temps in the mid and upper 60s. Clouds will gradually decrease heading into the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly sunny skies later on and southerly winds will warm up temperatures back into the upper 80s. It will be breezy with southerly winds gusting up to 25mph. This will cause for choppy waters on lakes today. Mostly clear tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday into early next week will remain dry and sunny but very warm and humid. Temps will reach back into the low 90s. The middle to end of next week is when we have better chances of rain and storms which will assist in keeping temperatures cooler.

-Lisa

