Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Informative meeting held at Deutschheim State Historic Site

On Saturday, September 25, the Deutschheim State Historic Site will be having an informative...
On Saturday, September 25, the Deutschheim State Historic Site will be having an informative meeting for the public.(via Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMANN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri state park invites the public to meet at Deutschheim State Historic Site for an informational meeting.

The meeting will begin on Saturday, September 25, at 11 a.m. in the garden of the Pommer home.

The garden can be found behind the visitor center which can be accessed by outside stairs west of the visitor center.

According to the Missouri State Park, visitors are encouraged to share comments and ask questions about the park and operations.

The park representatives will be there to answer any questions and to provide information.

These informational meetings are being held in all state parks and historic sites to help create two-way communication with the public.

The meetings gives staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.

The park ask that visitors follow social- distancing guidelines and to protect themselves and others.

Deutschheim State Historic Site is located at 101 W. Second St.in Hermann.

For more information about the event, call 573-486-2200.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit the park website.

For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell said four people were injured during a Labor Day...
4 injured in shooting at Mississippi Co. car show over Labor Day weekend
Three suspects were taken into custody hours after a shooting injured seven people, including a...
Manhunt ends with arrests after 7 people, including child, shot in East St. Louis
Heartland Football Friday on September 10.
Heartland Football Friday 9/10
Liz Jarnigan was promoted to the position of SIU Director of Athletics in September 2019
Source: SIU Director of Athletics Liz Jarnigan let go
The SEMO District Fair kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 11.
SEMO District Fair set for Sept. 11-18

Latest News

On Saturday, September 11, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 68 new...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 68 new cases of COIVD-19
Stars and Stripes museum ribbon cutting exhibit
Stars and Stripes Museum introduces new 9/11 exhibit, ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday
In Bloomfield there is a new 9-11 exhibit that began on 9/11.
New Stars and Stripes Museum
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges