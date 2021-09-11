Informative meeting held at Deutschheim State Historic Site

HERMANN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri state park invites the public to meet at Deutschheim State Historic Site for an informational meeting.

The meeting will begin on Saturday, September 25, at 11 a.m. in the garden of the Pommer home.

The garden can be found behind the visitor center which can be accessed by outside stairs west of the visitor center.

According to the Missouri State Park, visitors are encouraged to share comments and ask questions about the park and operations.

The park representatives will be there to answer any questions and to provide information.

These informational meetings are being held in all state parks and historic sites to help create two-way communication with the public.

The meetings gives staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.

The park ask that visitors follow social- distancing guidelines and to protect themselves and others.

Deutschheim State Historic Site is located at 101 W. Second St.in Hermann.

For more information about the event, call 573-486-2200.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit the park website.

For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit their website.

