Hot for our Sunday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Saturday Evening Heartland. We saw hazy skies across the area this afternoon with warm temperatures. This evening we wil mostly clear skies and mild temperatures. Lows by morning will fall into the lower to middle 60s. We will see mostly sunny skies and very warm temperatures Sunday afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with the heat index reaching the lower to middle 90s.

We will see another hot afternoon on Monday with highs in the lower 90s across most of the Heartland. As we move into the middle of next week, we will see an increase in cloud cover along with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.