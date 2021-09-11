Heartland Votes
Future of Cape Broadway Theatre up in the air

By Noelle Williams
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Broadway Theatre is up in the air, as Cape Girardeau city officials are questioning the safety of the building.

Scaffolding stands in front he damaged theatre, blocking a walk way and officials said it’s leaving a sore eye to those in the area. Now, they are requesting to know how soon this will change

“It needs to be stabilized so that it is safe,” Suzanne Hightower, president of Cape Broadway Theatre, said.

A hearing will be held Monday to determine the theatres fate. However, Hightower said they need more money and time.

“If we can’t get the money raised, and they don’t decide to gives us the extension then the building can be torn down,” Hightower said.

Hightower plans to request a 90-day extension from the city. Despite efforts made to raise money, she said the building needs between $150,000 to $300,000 to get the building stabilized.

“We have to replace a new roof, we have to fix this front façade, and we’re going to have to take all this brick down, buy new brick that marches and put it back up,” Hightower said.

Ryan Shrimplin, City Planner for Cape Girardeau, said parts of the walkway is blocked by scaffolding supporting the building, and the city questions the danger this could cause.

“There didn’t appear to be any progress on the building so the city had a concern about the public perception of what that looked like,” Shrimplin said.

However, he said if the city can preserve this piece of the community, they plan to do so.

“If that can be saved and put back into use then that would be the highest and best use of that property,” Shrimplin said.

Hightower hopes the theatre can get more time to back to what it once was.

“We’re hoping that they understand that we’re committed to restoring the theater. That it is a big project that takes a long time,” Hightower said.

A condemnation hearing will be held for the theatre Monday at 1pm.

