Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Sunny with a few clouds

By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -A disturbance causing added cloud cover across the Heartland this morning.

A few sprinkles and isolated shower is possible but most areas will remain dry.

A more mild start with temps in the mid and upper 60s.

Clouds will gradually decrease heading into the late morning and early afternoon.

Lisa Michaels says their will be mostly sunny skies later on and southerly winds will warm up temperatures back into the upper 80s.

It will be breezy with southerly winds gusting up to 25mph.

This will cause for choppy waters on the lakes today.

Mostly clear tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday into early next week will remain dry and sunny but very warm and humid.

Temps will reach back into the low 90s.

The middle to end of next week is when we will have a better chance of rain and storms which will assist in keeping temperatures cooler.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell said four people were injured during a Labor Day...
4 injured in shooting at Mississippi Co. car show over Labor Day weekend
Three suspects were taken into custody hours after a shooting injured seven people, including a...
Manhunt ends with arrests after 7 people, including child, shot in East St. Louis
Liz Jarnigan was promoted to the position of SIU Director of Athletics in September 2019
Source: SIU Director of Athletics Liz Jarnigan let go
Heartland Football Friday on September 10.
Heartland Football Friday 9/10
The SEMO District Fair kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 11.
SEMO District Fair set for Sept. 11-18

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
More Clouds This Morning & More Sunshine This Afternoon
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warming up for your weekend
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast
High temperatures look to be back around 90 starting tomorrow and lasting into early next week...
First Alert: Summer-like temps returns next week