First Alert: Sunny with a few clouds

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -A disturbance causing added cloud cover across the Heartland this morning.

A few sprinkles and isolated shower is possible but most areas will remain dry.

A more mild start with temps in the mid and upper 60s.

Clouds will gradually decrease heading into the late morning and early afternoon.

Lisa Michaels says their will be mostly sunny skies later on and southerly winds will warm up temperatures back into the upper 80s.

It will be breezy with southerly winds gusting up to 25mph.

This will cause for choppy waters on the lakes today.

Mostly clear tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday into early next week will remain dry and sunny but very warm and humid.

Temps will reach back into the low 90s.

The middle to end of next week is when we will have a better chance of rain and storms which will assist in keeping temperatures cooler.

