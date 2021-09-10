Warming up for your weekend

Heartland Votes
By Grant Dade
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. It will be a little warmer across the area this evening than we have seen the past couple of nights. A few clouds will stream across the area late as a disturbance moves across the Heartland. There is a very slim chance a sprinkle or two could develop, but most areas will remain dry. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 60s.

Over the weekend we will see warm temperatures and more humidity across the Heartland. Skies will remain mostly sunny. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with highs on Sunday reaching the lower to middle 90s. The heat index will approach 95 degrees Sunday afternoon.

