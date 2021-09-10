Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Veterans Honor Tour planned for Perryville memorial on September 17

Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial is hosting the event, which features transportation,...
Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial is hosting the event, which features transportation, lodging and a full itinerary. (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)(Mike Mohundro)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The second Veterans Honor Tour is planned for Friday, September 17.

Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial is hosting the event, which features transportation, lodging and a full itinerary.

The honorees will receive a police escort from their hotel in Perryville.

Executive Director Nancy Guth will deliver welcoming remarks and volunteers will give guided tours.

The Veterans Honor Tour is funded by the Wake Foundation.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck in...
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving pick-up truck
J.T. McLean.
Man suspected in 4 killings in Missouri found dead in South Dakota
Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell said four people were injured during a Labor Day...
4 injured in shooting at Mississippi Co. car show over Labor Day weekend
A map on the Missouri’s DHSS COVID-19 dashboard breaks down virus cases among people aged 5-19...
Thousands get COVID in first weeks of school in Missouri

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Liz Jarnigan was promoted to the position of SIU Director of Athletics in September 2019
Source: SIU Director of Athletics Liz Jarnigan let go
Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Friday, September 10.
Ill. Dept, of Public Health reports more than 26K new cases of COVID-19 over past week
Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell said four people were injured during a Labor Day...
4 injured in shooting at Mississippi Co. car show over Labor Day weekend