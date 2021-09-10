Veterans Honor Tour planned for Perryville memorial on September 17

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The second Veterans Honor Tour is planned for Friday, September 17.

Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial is hosting the event, which features transportation, lodging and a full itinerary.

The honorees will receive a police escort from their hotel in Perryville.

Executive Director Nancy Guth will deliver welcoming remarks and volunteers will give guided tours.

The Veterans Honor Tour is funded by the Wake Foundation.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.