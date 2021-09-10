Heartland Votes
Starting Off Friday Morning Cool With Patchy Fog

Another great afternoon today...
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:02 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Patchy fog across the Heartland on Friday morning. Temperatures will be cooler again ranging in the 50s so a jacket would be a good idea during the early morning. Mostly sunny skies today with high temps reaching the mid 80s by the afternoon and low humidity.

High pressure will shift further east returning winds out of the south over the weekend. Winds will be breezy on Saturday with gusts up to 25mph and 20mph on Sunday. Overall, the weekend will remain sunny and dry. Temps will be warming up back into the upper 80s and low 90s.

The heat stays around through the beginning of next week. Added clouds and chances of rain will keep temperatures cooler during the middle and end of next week.

-Lisa

