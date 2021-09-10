Stars and Stripes Museum introduces new 9/11 exhibit, ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - To mark the 20th anniversary of 9-11, one Heartland museum is opening a new exhibit to remember the events of that day and everything that happened since then.

“So much has changed in the last 20 years of it happening,” Collections Manager, Kayla Hester said.

The new 9-11 exhibit in the Stars and Stripes museum reflects those changes.

“It really was the catalyst for so much that’s been going on in the world,” Hester said.

Hester decided a timeline would be a good way to organize the events from 9-11 to now.

“We knew we were going to be putting up our 15 years in Afghanistan photo exhibit and with everything going on we decided you know it would probably be interesting to see sort of a lookback on how we got to this point in time,” she said.

She said some challenges came along when putting it together.

“Finding some artifacts to go along with it, we don’t have very many artifacts related to like the early 2000s and stuff so it was a bit of a difficult task to try to find stuff with relevance to the time period,” she said.

The museum wants you to help grow the exhibit by sharing your stories from that day.

“One of the goals we’ve had with the museum is we want to try to get at least some interactive piece in pretty much each time era that we focus on,” she said.

Hester invites you to leave your mark by taking a leaf and writing down your name, where you’re from and what you were doing on 9/11. When you’re done you can pin it up to fill the tree branches.

“We would love this tree to be full of leaves,” Museum Administrator Laura Dumey said.

Dumey hopes it will fill up Saturday, when the Sikeston Chamber of Commerce does a ribbon cutting ceremony at the museum.

“In light of what has happened, this is just a special thing we can do for our community and bring them together. We just wanted to make it a place where you can come and reflect, read the newspapers and just kind of remember,” she said.

The Ribbon cutting ceremony starts Saturday at 10:30am and is free of charge.

