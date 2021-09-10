Heartland Votes
Paducah police seek man in shooting case

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Bronson Avenue at 1 a.m. where they found one...
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Bronson Avenue at 1 a.m. where they found one individual who had been shot.(Paducah Police Department)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah police are trying to find a suspect in a shooting that happened early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Bronson Avenue at 1 a.m. where they found one individual who had been shot.

They were hospitalized with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

36-year-old Antonio Lee of Paducah is accused in the shooting

In the statement, the Paducah Police say that he may be driving an older blue Chrysler passenger car.

In the arrest warrant, Lee is charged with First-Degree Assault and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.

