Man injured in Paducah shooting

A man was injured in a shooting early on Friday morning, September 10.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was injured in a shooting early on Friday morning, September 10.

Paducah police say they responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Bronson Avenue around 1:05 a.m.

They found a male gunshot victim who was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of “non-life-threatening” injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411.

