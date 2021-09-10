Man injured in Paducah shooting

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was injured in a shooting early on Friday morning, September 10.

Paducah police say they responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Bronson Avenue around 1:05 a.m.

They found a male gunshot victim who was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of “non-life-threatening” injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411.

