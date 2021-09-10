Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Illinois law enforcement undergoes scenario training

By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Illinois law enforcement officers are participating in five days of scenario based training. The exercises are taking place in Mt. Vernon as a way to learn updated tactics and build relationships with fellow collogues.

“It’s and interagency exercise that involves national guard, Illinois state police, IEMA, Mavis and ILEA,” said Domestic Support Operations Officer Seth Hibele. He said the intent of the training exercise is to build interoperability among the different agencies.

“Each different agency has different capabilities that it brings to the table. And we’re looking for means to kind of complement each other on real world aspects.”

With this training exercise being centered around search and rescue operations. “The scenario itself is built around a radiological operation as well as counter narcotics as well.”

At the local agency command post, trainees come together to get a game plan before they go off to complete a training exercise like the search and rescue. Afterwards they return for a debriefing to make sure that everything went according to plan.

“It’s kind of been developed to coordinate all four different agencies together and produce an end result that forces us to talk between agencies, to share information between agencies and to respond complementary between each agency.”

The multi agency training exercises take place once a year and Hibele says for anyone interested, the national guard and Illinois state police are always looking for new recruits..

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck in...
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving pick-up truck
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was among more than a dozen American service members killed in a...
Mo. Marine killed in Afghanistan escorted to funeral home
J.T. McLean.
Man suspected in 4 killings in Missouri found dead in South Dakota
A Heartland student won a scholarship in the second round drawing for MO VIP.
Jackson student wins $10K scholarship in 2nd round drawing for MO VIP

Latest News

Search and rescue training Mt. Vernon
Search and rescue training Mt. Vernon
Follow KFVS for more information as more details become available. (Source: SIU Salukis)
Source: SIU Director of Athletics Liz Jarnigan let go
Parson responds to Biden's mask plan
Parson responds to Biden's mask plan
A family owned winery in Southern Illinois is celebrating over 35 years in business.
Alto Vineyards pass harvest fest