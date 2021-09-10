Illinois law enforcement undergoes scenario training

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Illinois law enforcement officers are participating in five days of scenario based training. The exercises are taking place in Mt. Vernon as a way to learn updated tactics and build relationships with fellow collogues.

“It’s and interagency exercise that involves national guard, Illinois state police, IEMA, Mavis and ILEA,” said Domestic Support Operations Officer Seth Hibele. He said the intent of the training exercise is to build interoperability among the different agencies.

“Each different agency has different capabilities that it brings to the table. And we’re looking for means to kind of complement each other on real world aspects.”

With this training exercise being centered around search and rescue operations. “The scenario itself is built around a radiological operation as well as counter narcotics as well.”

At the local agency command post, trainees come together to get a game plan before they go off to complete a training exercise like the search and rescue. Afterwards they return for a debriefing to make sure that everything went according to plan.

“It’s kind of been developed to coordinate all four different agencies together and produce an end result that forces us to talk between agencies, to share information between agencies and to respond complementary between each agency.”

The multi agency training exercises take place once a year and Hibele says for anyone interested, the national guard and Illinois state police are always looking for new recruits..

