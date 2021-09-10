Ill. Dept, of Public Health reports more than 26K new cases of COVID-19 over past week

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 26,062 new cases of COVID-19 and 197 additional deaths since Friday, September 3.

The department said more than 79 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 62 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 66 percent has received at least one COVID-19 dose and more than 51 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting 1,564,386 cases, including 24,261 deaths.

Since Sept. 3, IDPH labs have reported 578,943 specimens for a total of 29,756,833.

As of Thursday night, Sept. 9, 2,346 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 549 patients were in the ICU and 311 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 3-9 is 5.1 percent.

