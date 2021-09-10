First Alert: Patchy fog, cool temps this morning

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - We’ll see patchy fog across the Heartland this morning.

Lisa Michaels says temperatures will be cooler again, ranging in the 50s, so a jacket would be a good idea during the early morning.

Mostly sunny skies today with high temps reaching the mid-80s by the afternoon and low humidity.

High pressure will shift further east returning winds out of the south over the weekend.

Winds will be breezy on Saturday with gusts up to 25mph and 20mph on Sunday.

Overall, the weekend will remain sunny and dry. Temps will be warming up back into the upper 80s and low 90s.

The heat stays around through the beginning of next week.

Added clouds and chances of rain will keep temperatures cooler during the middle and end of next week.

