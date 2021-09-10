First Alert Friday Forecast

Heartland Votes
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
One more ‘early fall’ day to close out the week, before a rapid warming trend kicks in starting this weekend. Highs today will be mainly in the mid 80s, with dew points inching up to around 60, so overall relatively comfortable. This evening will be mostly clear and mild, but overnight temps won’t be as cool thanks to light southerly breezes. Those winds will pick up out of the southwest on Saturday, resulting in a much warmer afternoon....and by Sunday afternoon we’ll likely be back around 90.

Next week will start out back in a ‘summer’ pattern with highs in the low 90s and dew points returning to around 70....resulting in heat index numbers climbing to about 95 to 100 by Monday afternoon. After Monday the pattern will start to shift again, with more moisture moving in from the south on Tuesday, followed by a weak cold front on Wednesday. This will bring our next rain chances.....followed by a slight cooling trend again by the second half of next week.

