Dyersburg police looking for 'sexual predator'

Police are looking for a suspect in an attempted rape and an indecent exposure incident a few...
Police are looking for a suspect in an attempted rape and an indecent exposure incident a few weeks apart.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a suspect in the attempted rape of a woman in late August and an early-morning indecent exposure incident near a school bus stop a few weeks later.

Police say on August 15 around 1:20 a.m., an officer on patrol saw a woman walking in the downtown area who appeared to be in distress. When the officer stopped to check on her, she reported that a man had just attacked her and tried to rape her.

The victim told police she was walking down College Street when she was grabbed from behind and knocked to the ground. She said the attacker grabbed her legs and pulled her off to the side of the road where he jumped on top of her.

The victim fought the suspect and the suspect ran off.

According to police, the entire attack was caught on surveillance video.

The man was described as 5-foot, 8-inches to 5-foot, 10-inches tall with a skinny build.

Police say he was not wearing any clothing during the attack.

In another incident, this time on September 7, just before 7 a.m., video surveillance captured a man watching a female juvenile waiting on a school bus in the Milltown area.

Police say the suspect was watching the juvenile from the side of a home, and he tried to get the juvenile to walk over to him.

The suspect ran away when a witness yelled at him.

According to police, this suspect matches the description of the attempted rape suspect.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell issued the following statement on the police department’s Facebook page: “The video of this violent attack is difficult to watch. We are utilizing all of our resources to find this predator. The victim did everything right; she fought with everything she had and yelled for help. The public is urged to use caution especially if walking alone and to remain aware of your surroundings.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dyersburg Police Department at 311, the Criminal Investigation Division at 288-7679 or Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS.

September 9, 2021

Posted by Dyersburg Police Department on Thursday, September 9, 2021

