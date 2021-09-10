Crash involving motorcycle blocking U.S. 60 near 14mm at Smithland Dam Rd. in Livingston Co.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash involving a motorcycle is blocking a portion of U.S. 60 on Friday afternoon, September 10.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle is blocking the road at the 14.5 mile marker just north of Smithland near the Smithland Dam Road intersection.

KYTC said U.S. 60 is blocked between KY 137/River Road and the Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland.

The estimated duration is 3 hours.

They said there is no nearby detour for this section of U.S. 60.

If you’re driving between Smithland and Burna on U.S. 60, you can self-detour via KY 453 South to I-24 and U.S. 62/U.S. 641 through Marion to connect with U.S. 60.

