Cape Girardeau police investigate possible case of theft, assault

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape officers responded to the 100 block of south Missouri Street.

Three or four individuals approached the victim an hit him with their fists.

The victim said that they broke the windows of the vehicle and stole small items from inside. Afterwards, he said they fled from the scene in an orange passenger car.

The victim had minor abrasions and was treated.

Officers are still investigating and gathering evidence.

