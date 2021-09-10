Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Alto Vineyards in Alto Pass Illinois to celebrate 35 years in business

By Breanna Harris
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - Alto Vineyards is celebrating it’s 35 anniversary. The winery is located in Alto Pass in southern Illinois.

It’s started harvesting this years grape crop. The family owned vineyard is celebrating the occasion on Sept. 25th. They plan to have food, music, and a fireworks show. The organizers says they’re showing appreciation to its customers.

Paul and Mary Jo Renzaglia are siblings working together at their family-owned business at Alto Vineyards.

“We’ve been a business now for about 35 years, so we have a long history here in southern Illinois,” said Renzaglia.

Grape Harvest is in full bloom this fall, and Alto Vineyards are celebrating with its annual harvest festival.

“Our festivals in September started as a 30-year anniversary for our winery and then we decided to go ahead and keep celebrating our harvest which is typically at this time and invite our customers that have been so loyal to us over the years and give them something back,” Renzaglia said.

It’s the first vineyard in Southern Illinois. Paul and Mary Jo’s father started it in 1988.

“When we first started there was only maybe three or four vineyards here in southern Illinois and only six wineries and at this stage now there’s probably fifty vineyards and over 100 wineries in Illinois right now,” said Renzaglia.

The winery festival will have music, food, and fireworks. Mary Jo says it’s their way to give back to the communities.

“It’s a huge event especially during these times, I think people have been so stressed and worried rightfully so about covid social distancing and were hoping that having this outside and letting people come and just appreciate the beautiful weather, the cross, and all the beautiful countryside will just give people a little bit of time to escape,” Renzaglia said.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck in...
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving pick-up truck
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was among more than a dozen American service members killed in a...
Mo. Marine killed in Afghanistan escorted to funeral home
A Heartland student won a scholarship in the second round drawing for MO VIP.
Jackson student wins $10K scholarship in 2nd round drawing for MO VIP
J.T. McLean.
Man suspected in 4 killings in Missouri found dead in South Dakota

Latest News

Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic
Illinois Public School Students will soon be able to take up to 5 mental health days.
Illinois Public School students beginning in 2022 will be allowed up to 5 mental health days
On the morning of September 11th, 2001, firefighters and other emergency workers climbed nearly...
Remembering 9/11 through stair-climb challenge
The family-owned vineyard will mark the occasion on September 25th....with food, music and a...
Alto Vineyards