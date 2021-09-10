Alto Vineyards in Alto Pass Illinois to celebrate 35 years in business

ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - Alto Vineyards is celebrating it’s 35 anniversary. The winery is located in Alto Pass in southern Illinois.

It’s started harvesting this years grape crop. The family owned vineyard is celebrating the occasion on Sept. 25th. They plan to have food, music, and a fireworks show. The organizers says they’re showing appreciation to its customers.

Paul and Mary Jo Renzaglia are siblings working together at their family-owned business at Alto Vineyards.

“We’ve been a business now for about 35 years, so we have a long history here in southern Illinois,” said Renzaglia.

Grape Harvest is in full bloom this fall, and Alto Vineyards are celebrating with its annual harvest festival.

“Our festivals in September started as a 30-year anniversary for our winery and then we decided to go ahead and keep celebrating our harvest which is typically at this time and invite our customers that have been so loyal to us over the years and give them something back,” Renzaglia said.

It’s the first vineyard in Southern Illinois. Paul and Mary Jo’s father started it in 1988.

“When we first started there was only maybe three or four vineyards here in southern Illinois and only six wineries and at this stage now there’s probably fifty vineyards and over 100 wineries in Illinois right now,” said Renzaglia.

The winery festival will have music, food, and fireworks. Mary Jo says it’s their way to give back to the communities.

“It’s a huge event especially during these times, I think people have been so stressed and worried rightfully so about covid social distancing and were hoping that having this outside and letting people come and just appreciate the beautiful weather, the cross, and all the beautiful countryside will just give people a little bit of time to escape,” Renzaglia said.

