Heartland Votes
Advertisement

6 people shot in East St. Louis; manhunt for suspects continues

ISP said six people were shot including a juvenile. The condition of their injuries remains...
ISP said six people were shot including a juvenile. The condition of their injuries remains unknown.(KMOV/CBS)
By KMOV
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV/CBS) - Police and SWAT were looking for suspects wanted in a shooting that injured six people including a kid near a MetroLink station Thursday afternoon in the Metro East.

Officials with the Illinois State Police said a shooting happened in the area of 6th Street and Martin Luther King Drive in East St. Louis at 4 p.m. After the shooting, police said the suspects tried to drive past a MetroLink train to the crossing but got hit by the train. ISP said six people were shot including a juvenile. The condition of their injuries remains unknown.

One of those victims is Stephen Pierce’s wife. He and his wife along with their two children where waiting on a bus at the MetroLink station when the shots were fired.

“Boom, boom, boom, boom,” Pierce said. “I mean our backs were turned and the next thing you know they just started shooting and it came at the back of my head and I didn’t know what to do but to get up and run.”

Pierce said the shooters appeared to be targeting somebody but bullets were flying everywhere and one narrowly missed his kid but hit his wife in the right arm.

Officials with MetroLink said around 10 passengers on the train that was struck were being checked out on the scene for possible injuries from the collision. The MetroLink stopped operating between the 5th and Missouri and Emerson Park stations. Passengers used Metro shuttles between stations.

Officers from multiple agencies including SWAT were searching nearby areas for the three wanted suspects.

Copyright 2021 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck in...
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving pick-up truck
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
J.T. McLean.
Man suspected in 4 killings in Missouri found dead in South Dakota
A map on the Missouri’s DHSS COVID-19 dashboard breaks down virus cases among people aged 5-19...
Thousands get COVID in first weeks of school in Missouri
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service’s dashboard, when it comes to...
Southeast Mo. counties see high rate of COVID-19 spread

Latest News

The SEMO District Fair is set for September 11-18.
SEMO District Fair set for Sept. 11-18
On Sept. 11, 2001, 2,977 people lost their lives after four planes were hijacked by terrorists.
Southeast Mo. State to observe Patriot Day with commemoration ceremony, Heroes Challenge
Illinois public school students will get up to five mental health days.
Ill. public school students to get mental health days
A man pulls a cart down a mostly deserted Bourbon Street in the French Quarter as the early...
Post-Ida recovery in New Orleans: Beer and beignets are back