6 people shot in East St. Louis; manhunt for suspects continues

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV/CBS) - Police and SWAT were looking for suspects wanted in a shooting that injured six people including a kid near a MetroLink station Thursday afternoon in the Metro East.

Officials with the Illinois State Police said a shooting happened in the area of 6th Street and Martin Luther King Drive in East St. Louis at 4 p.m. After the shooting, police said the suspects tried to drive past a MetroLink train to the crossing but got hit by the train. ISP said six people were shot including a juvenile. The condition of their injuries remains unknown.

One of those victims is Stephen Pierce’s wife. He and his wife along with their two children where waiting on a bus at the MetroLink station when the shots were fired.

“Boom, boom, boom, boom,” Pierce said. “I mean our backs were turned and the next thing you know they just started shooting and it came at the back of my head and I didn’t know what to do but to get up and run.”

Pierce said the shooters appeared to be targeting somebody but bullets were flying everywhere and one narrowly missed his kid but hit his wife in the right arm.

Officials with MetroLink said around 10 passengers on the train that was struck were being checked out on the scene for possible injuries from the collision. The MetroLink stopped operating between the 5th and Missouri and Emerson Park stations. Passengers used Metro shuttles between stations.

Officers from multiple agencies including SWAT were searching nearby areas for the three wanted suspects.

